Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, left, the commander of U.S Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), speaks to Joint Task Force Southern Guard personnel during his visit to the illegal aliens holding operations (IAHO) center at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 5, 2025. USSOUTHCOM is supporting IAHO led by the Department of Homeland Security at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)
02.04.2025
02.08.2025
|8862633
|250205-A-OT530-8744
|5352x3568
|4.45 MB
NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|6
|0
