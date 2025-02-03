Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guardsmen participate in NOREX52

    Minnesota National Guardsmen participate in NOREX52

    NORWAY

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ashlee J.L. Sherrill 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guardsmen learn how to set up Norwegian tents and heaters before they trek to a field training exercise Feb. 8, 2025, at Haltdalen, Norway. While training, the service members were visited by Senior Training Coordinators and their Norwegian Liaisons.
    The guardsmen are participating in the Reciprocal Norwegian Exchange, commonly referred to as NOREX, a partnership program whereby approximately 100 Minnesota National Guardsmen and 100 Norwegian Home Guardsmen visit the opposite country to train and exchange cultural understandings. This is the 52nd year the two nations have participated in the NOREX and is one of the longest running state partnership programs in the world.
    (Minnesota National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Ashlee Sherrill)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 14:37
    Photo ID: 8862625
    VIRIN: 250208-Z-UG779-1010
    Resolution: 6174x4528
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: NO
    This work, Minnesota National Guardsmen participate in NOREX52, by MSG Ashlee J.L. Sherrill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minnesota
    American
    Norway
    National Guard
    NOREX
    Norwegian Troop Exchange

