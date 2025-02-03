Minnesota National Guardsmen participate in NOREX52

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Minnesota National Guardsmen learn how to set up Norwegian tents and heaters before they trek to a field training exercise Feb. 8, 2025, at Haltdalen, Norway. While training, the service members were visited by Senior Training Coordinators and their Norwegian Liaisons.

The guardsmen are participating in the Reciprocal Norwegian Exchange, commonly referred to as NOREX, a partnership program whereby approximately 100 Minnesota National Guardsmen and 100 Norwegian Home Guardsmen visit the opposite country to train and exchange cultural understandings. This is the 52nd year the two nations have participated in the NOREX and is one of the longest running state partnership programs in the world.

(Minnesota National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Ashlee Sherrill)