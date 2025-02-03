West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

West Virginia Army National Guard and Qatar National Service Academy cadets stand waiting for their turn to start the mystery event that consisted of various calisthenics exercises at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. The competition features a multitude of core competencies ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons lanes to a foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and battle drills. The West Virginia National Guard and Qatar Armed Forces partnered in 2018 through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard’s flagship international affairs and security cooperation initiative. Years of combined training and development of enduring relationships between the militaries has led to this event, meant to foster more capable and interoperable partners, and pursue shared objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)