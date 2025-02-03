Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition [Image 11 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition

    UMM SALAL MUHAMMED, QATAR

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard McLaren, District of Columbia Army National Guard, completes pull-ups during the mystery event that consisted of various calisthenics exercises at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. The competition features a multitude of core competencies ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and weapons lanes to a foot march and detailed individual warrior tasks and battle drills. The West Virginia National Guard and Qatar Armed Forces partnered in 2018 through the State Partnership Program, the National Guard’s flagship international affairs and security cooperation initiative. Years of combined training and development of enduring relationships between the militaries has led to this event, meant to foster more capable and interoperable partners, and pursue shared objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 11:37
    Photo ID: 8862500
    VIRIN: 250204-Z-QC446-1065
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.83 MB
    Location: UMM SALAL MUHAMMED, QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition
    West Virginia, District of Columbia National Guard Members, and Qatar National Service Academy cadets complete mystery event during the 2025 Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCNG
    WVNG
    BestWarriorCompetition
    WVARNGBWC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download