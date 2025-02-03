Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior competitors participate in multiple events [Image 17 of 20]

    Best Warrior competitors participate in multiple events

    QATAR

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Qatar National Service Academy cadet competed in a timed obstacle course event at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 08:39
    Photo ID: 8862417
    VIRIN: 250204-Z-OM884-2578
    Resolution: 4451x2961
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    BWC
    DCNG
    WVANG
    130thAW
    167thAW
    WVARNGBWC2025

