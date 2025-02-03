Best Warrior competitors participate in multiple events

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

West Virginia Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Emily R. Frantz throws a simulation grenade during the grenade event observed by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua A. DeBord at the National Service Academy in Umm Salal Muhammed, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)