2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medics from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.) return after providing care to a casualty aboard a medical aircraft during Air Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. MEDEVAC teams play a crucial role in responding to natural disasters, mass casualty incidents, and humanitarian crises, working alongside emergency responders and relief organizations to evacuate the injured, deliver medical supplies, and support relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine)