    2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) [Image 3 of 3]

    2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

    POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army medics from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.) return after providing care to a casualty aboard a medical aircraft during Air Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) training at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. MEDEVAC teams play a crucial role in responding to natural disasters, mass casualty incidents, and humanitarian crises, working alongside emergency responders and relief organizations to evacuate the injured, deliver medical supplies, and support relief efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 06:39
    Location: POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Christopher Antwine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army medics
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)
    Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC)
    Role 1 Treatment

