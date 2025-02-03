2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army medics from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.) wrap gauze around "Rescue Randy" during Role 1 Treatment training for Air Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) procedures at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. Role 1 Treatment delivers immediate, life-saving care for injuries, triage, resuscitation, and stabilization, which combat medics perform before casualty evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine)