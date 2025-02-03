2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

U.S. Army medics from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.) wrap gauze around "Rescue Randy" during Role 1 Treatment training for Air Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) procedures at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. Role 1 Treatment delivers immediate, life-saving care for injuries, triage, resuscitation, and stabilization, which combat medics perform before casualty evacuation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2025 06:39
|Photo ID:
|8862363
|VIRIN:
|250123-A-TU765-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.08 MB
|Location:
|POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
