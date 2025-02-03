2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Medics Pfc. Allen Trinh and Pfc. Daniel Michalowskis, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.), conduct Tactical Field Care training on "Rescue Randy" at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. As part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), the exercise hones their abilities to provide critical medical care in combat situations, emphasizing injury assessments, treatment, and maintaining awareness of ongoing threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine)