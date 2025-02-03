Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) [Image 1 of 3]

    2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

    POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Medics Pfc. Allen Trinh and Pfc. Daniel Michalowskis, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, Korean Rotational Force, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division (2nd Inf. Div./ROK-U.S.), conduct Tactical Field Care training on "Rescue Randy" at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex (RFLC) in Pocheon, Republic of Korea, on Jan. 23, 2025. As part of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), the exercise hones their abilities to provide critical medical care in combat situations, emphasizing injury assessments, treatment, and maintaining awareness of ongoing threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Christopher Antwine)

    VIRIN: 250123-A-TU765-1001
    Location: POCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 2nd Infantry Division/Republic of Korea-United States Combined Division Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Christopher Antwine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

