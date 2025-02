5-7 ADA BN returns home from Patriot mission in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-7 ADA BN), embraces his children following a redeployment ceremony at Baumholder, Germany, on Feb. 8, 2025. The event, attended by friends and family, welcomed the Soldiers home after their mission in Poland. The battalion had been deployed near Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport since early 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The unit officially transferred its Patriot missile defense mission to German forces on Feb. 3, 2025—the first such handover in Europe—allowing U.S. forces to focus on modernization efforts and other priorities. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)