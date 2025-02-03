Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-7 ADA BN returns home from Patriot mission in Poland [Image 3 of 16]

    5-7 ADA BN returns home from Patriot mission in Poland

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-7 ADA BN), embraces his children following a redeployment ceremony at Baumholder, Germany, on Feb. 8, 2025. The event, attended by friends and family, welcomed the Soldiers home after their mission in Poland. The battalion had been deployed near Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport since early 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The unit officially transferred its Patriot missile defense mission to German forces on Feb. 3, 2025—the first such handover in Europe—allowing U.S. forces to focus on modernization efforts and other priorities. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 04:04
    Photo ID: 8862338
    VIRIN: 250208-A-SV042-4243
    Resolution: 8736x11648
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    NATO
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    ShieldofVicotry

