    Movement Plans [Image 1 of 3]

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Japan Ground Self Defense Force Master Sgt. Yusuke Nakajima, a linguist in the 18th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade, middle, and Capt. Keegan Irwin, an operations officer in Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, discuss movement routes during North Wind 25 in Hokudai-en, Japan, February 7, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    NW25

