Super Bowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal

A patch commemorating the Super Bowl LIX flyover, New Orleans, Feb. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)