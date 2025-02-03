Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal [Image 5 of 11]

    Super Bowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and MV-22B Ospreys, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 and VMM-764 perform a formation flight over New Orleans, Feb. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 23:52
    Photo ID: 8862249
    VIRIN: 250207-M-VH127-1205
    Resolution: 5236x3491
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    MARFORRES
    NAS JRB New Orleans
    VMM-764
    MV-22
    VMM-774

