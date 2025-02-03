Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal [Image 4 of 11]

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hutloff, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, helps guide a MV-22 Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Feb. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 23:52
    Photo ID: 8862248
    VIRIN: 250207-M-QP496-1393
    Resolution: 5445x3630
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Super Bowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Orleans
    MARFORRES
    NAS JRB New Orleans
    VMM-764
    MV-22
    VMM-774

