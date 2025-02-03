Super Bowl LIX Flyover Rehearsal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nicholas Hutloff, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 764, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, helps guide a MV-22 Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Feb. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)