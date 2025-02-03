Medical Technicians from the 908th and 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons perform a four-person litter carry from a HH-60M Black Hawk during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Feb. 6, 2025. NEXUS FORGE allows participants to experience the full depth of tactical combat casualty care and deployment process, ensuring wartime combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8862193
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-KM531-2268
|Resolution:
|5118x3594
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25, by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.