ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical Technicians from the 908th and 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons perform a four-person litter carry from a HH-60M Black Hawk during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Feb. 6, 2025. NEXUS FORGE allows participants to experience the full depth of tactical combat casualty care and deployment process, ensuring wartime combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)