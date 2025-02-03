Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Medical Technicians from the 908th and 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons perform a four-person litter carry from a HH-60M Black Hawk during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Feb. 6, 2025. NEXUS FORGE allows participants to experience the full depth of tactical combat casualty care and deployment process, ensuring wartime combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 21:41
    Photo ID: 8862193
    VIRIN: 250206-F-KM531-2268
    Resolution: 5118x3594
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    AFRC
    911th Airlift Wing
    ERPSS
    908th Flying Training Wing
    NexusForge25
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE

