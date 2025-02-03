Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 4 of 4]

    ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Medical technicians from the 908th and 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons off-load a simulated patient from a HH-60M Black Hawk assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at East Range Training Area, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Joint training between the Air Force and Army allows both airmen and soldiers the chance to practice interoperability before deploying into a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 21:29
    Photo ID: 8862156
    VIRIN: 250206-F-KM531-2387
    Resolution: 5884x3915
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    AFRC
    911th Airlift Wing
    4th Air Force
    908th Flying Training Wing
    NexusForge25
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE

