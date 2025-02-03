ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical technicians from the 908th and 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons off-load a simulated patient from a HH-60M Black Hawk assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at East Range Training Area, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Joint training between the Air Force and Army allows both airmen and soldiers the chance to practice interoperability before deploying into a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)