Medical technicians from the 908th and 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadrons off-load a simulated patient from a HH-60M Black Hawk assigned to the Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at East Range Training Area, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Joint training between the Air Force and Army allows both airmen and soldiers the chance to practice interoperability before deploying into a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
This work, ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.