    ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 3 of 4]

    ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Simulated deployers for Exercise NEXUS FORGE work together to lift a mobile tent frame at East Range Training Area, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. During the exercise, deployers will work together to accomplish realistic training and gain invaluable experience through the application of ERPSS tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 21:29
    Photo ID: 8862140
    VIRIN: 250206-F-KM531-2292
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 16.19 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    911th Airlift Wing
    4th Air Force
    908th FFP
    NexusForge25
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE

