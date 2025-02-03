ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Simulated deployers for Exercise NEXUS FORGE work together to lift a mobile tent frame at East Range Training Area, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. During the exercise, deployers will work together to accomplish realistic training and gain invaluable experience through the application of ERPSS tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)