Simulated deployers for Exercise NEXUS FORGE work together to lift a mobile tent frame at East Range Training Area, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. During the exercise, deployers will work together to accomplish realistic training and gain invaluable experience through the application of ERPSS tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8862140
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-KM531-2292
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.19 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ERPSS training at NEXUS FORGE 25 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.