    NMCB 3 Seabees cut concrete [Image 5 of 7]

    NMCB 3 Seabees cut concrete

    JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class thomas flowers 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa– (Feb. 5th, 2025) Builder 2nd Class Anthony Zidrashko assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, uses a concrete cutting saw to cut sidewalk to replace pipes for the Camp Shields. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, providing advanced construction and expeditionary capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Thomas E Flowers)

