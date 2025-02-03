NMCB 3 Seabees cut concrete

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa– (Feb. 5th, 2025) Builder 2nd Class Anthony Zidrashko assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, uses a concrete cutting saw to cut sidewalk to replace pipes for the Camp Shields. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, providing advanced construction and expeditionary capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Thomas E Flowers)