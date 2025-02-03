Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert Shuford, center, assistant chief of staff, Communication Strategy and Operations, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, leads a key leader engagement with Korean U.S. Alliance Foundation and Korean Defense Veterans Association at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. The mixed group of retired Republic of Korea generals, businesspeople, and academics met with Marine and civilian leaders across the command to better understand the current military environment in the IndoPacific, and they gained a renewed understanding and appreciation for the strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States, especially the enduring longstanding friendship among ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 8862092
    VIRIN: 250206-M-LP807-1048
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation
    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation
    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation
    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation
    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation
    MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KLE
    MARFORPAC
    INDOPACOM
    KDVA
    KUSAF
    Pacific Leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download