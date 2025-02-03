MARFORPAC hosts KLE with the Korea U.S. Alliance Foundation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robert Shuford, assistant chief of staff, Communication Strategy and Operations, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, makes remarks during a key leader engagement with the Korean U.S. Alliance Foundation and Korean Defense Veterans Association at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. The mixed group of retired Republic of Korea generals, businesspeople, and academics met with Marine and civilian leaders across the command to better understand the current military environment in the IndoPacific, and they gained a renewed understanding and appreciation for the strong alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States, especially the enduring longstanding friendship among ROK Marines and U.S. Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)