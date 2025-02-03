Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Small Arms Qualification aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 1 of 2]

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Small Arms Qualification aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250205-N-SW005-1053 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2025) Lance Cpl. Emily Segura, from Houston, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires in an M4 carbine rifle during a deck shoot evolution onboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Small Arms Qualification aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

