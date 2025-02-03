Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Reiko Lovan with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, carries a ladder during camp setup for Exercise NEXUS FORGE on Feb. 4, 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. In preparation for the exercise, medical technicians unloaded and inventoried medical supplies to ensure readiness for simulated casualty care and emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)