Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Reiko Lovan with the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, carries a ladder during camp setup for Exercise NEXUS FORGE on Feb. 4, 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. In preparation for the exercise, medical technicians unloaded and inventoried medical supplies to ensure readiness for simulated casualty care and emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 8861823
    VIRIN: 250204-F-KM531-1915
    Resolution: 5838x3629
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    4th Air Force
    NexusForge25
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download