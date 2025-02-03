Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Agcaoili from the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, assists with building a mobile tent in preparation for Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. While participating, simulated deployers will accomplish realistic mission essential training function in roles that emulate their operational intent while in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)