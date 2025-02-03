Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore [Image 2 of 2]

    Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250207-N-CO542-1021



    Cmdr. Timothy Harper, the operations officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), smiles after he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, February 7, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore [Image 2 of 2], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    USS Tripoli
    Amphibious Assault Carrier

