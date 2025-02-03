Tripoli Holds Piping Ashore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250207-N-CO542-1021







Cmdr. Timothy Harper, the operations officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), smiles after he is piped ashore in the ship’s vehicle stowage area, February 7, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)