Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Gomez with the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, directs a forklift during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. In preparation for the exercise, medical technicians unloaded and inventoried medical supplies to ensure readiness for simulated casualty care and emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 8861809
    VIRIN: 250204-F-KM531-1909
    Resolution: 5857x3784
    Size: 13.08 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    934th Airflit Wing
    Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS)
    NexusForge2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download