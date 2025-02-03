Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sara Gomez with the 934th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, directs a forklift during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. In preparation for the exercise, medical technicians unloaded and inventoried medical supplies to ensure readiness for simulated casualty care and emergency response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)