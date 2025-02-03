Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 3 of 9]

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members remove a cargo net while setting up camp during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. WIT members are subject matter experts from various career fields who are responsible for assisting the Wing IGI with inspections, exercises and scenarios to validate compliance when executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 8861806
    VIRIN: 250204-F-KM531-1911
    This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    4th Air Force
    NexusForge25
    exercise Nexus Forge

