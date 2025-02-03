Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Wing Inspection Team (WIT) members remove a cargo net while setting up camp during Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. WIT members are subject matter experts from various career fields who are responsible for assisting the Wing IGI with inspections, exercises and scenarios to validate compliance when executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)