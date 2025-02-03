Members from the 908th Force Support Squadron and 315th Force Support Squadron start a generator in preparation for Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. While participating in the exercise, simulated deployers will encounter a variety of realistic training scenarios in preparation for future deployments and real-world mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8861805
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-KM531-1863
|Resolution:
|5323x3578
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.