Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 908th Force Support Squadron and 315th Force Support Squadron start a generator in preparation for Exercise NEXUS FORGE at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 4, 2025. While participating in the exercise, simulated deployers will encounter a variety of realistic training scenarios in preparation for future deployments and real-world mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)