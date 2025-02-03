Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Simulated deployers assigned to units from across the Air Force Reserve Command complete building a tent frame for Exercise NEXUS FORGE on Feb. 4, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The two-week long exercise is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)