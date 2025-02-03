Simulated deployers assigned to units from across the Air Force Reserve Command complete building a tent frame for Exercise NEXUS FORGE on Feb. 4, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The two-week long exercise is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 16:49
|Photo ID:
|8861803
|VIRIN:
|250204-F-KM531-1912
|Resolution:
|5211x3093
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.