Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Simulated deployers assigned to units from across the Air Force Reserve Command complete building a tent frame for Exercise NEXUS FORGE on Feb. 4, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The two-week long exercise is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erica Webster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 16:49
    Photo ID: 8861803
    VIRIN: 250204-F-KM531-1912
    Resolution: 5211x3093
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Erica Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup
    Exercise NEXUS FORGE Setup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    4th Air Force;
    NexusForge25
    exercise Nexus Forge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download