Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Sailors enlist at Iowa Wild game.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Future Sailors enlist at Iowa Wild game.

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains

    250131-N-TI693-1026

    DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 31, 2025) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Angelo Varvaro, recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, Navy Recruiting Station Des Moines, stands alongside Future Sailors and other future service members during a public swear-in ceremony at an Iowa Wild hockey game in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 8861616
    VIRIN: 250131-N-TI693-1026
    Resolution: 4610x3688
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Sailors enlist at Iowa Wild game., by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNavy
    NTAG Northern Plains
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #ntagnp
    #FutureSailor
    #usnrecruiter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download