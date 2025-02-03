Future Sailors enlist at Iowa Wild game.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DES MOINES, Iowa (Jan. 31, 2025) - Navy Counselor 1st Class Angelo Varvaro, recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, Navy Recruiting Station Des Moines, stands alongside Future Sailors and other future service members during a public swear-in ceremony at an Iowa Wild hockey game in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2025. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, like and follow us on Facebook (@NTAGNorthernPlains), Instagram (@ntagnp) and X (@NTAG_NP). U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV.