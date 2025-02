Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Coast Guard interdicted three lanchas, detained 11 Mexican fishermen, and seized approximately 1,350 pounds of illegally caught red snapper and nine sharks in federal waters off southern Texas on Thursday, February 6th, 2025.Coast Guard crews took the men into custody, brought them ashore and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing.



(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)