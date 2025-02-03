USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Inspections and Move Mattresses

250207-N-IL330-1034
Master Chief Information Systems Technician James Drayden, from Cincinnati, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Angelyn Sobrevilla, from Yigo, Guam, conduct a zone inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Feb. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
