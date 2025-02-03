Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Inspections and Move Mattresses [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Sailors Conduct Inspections and Move Mattresses

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250207-N-IL330-1034

    Master Chief Information Systems Technician James Drayden, from Cincinnati, left, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Angelyn Sobrevilla, from Yigo, Guam, conduct a zone inspection aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Feb. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

