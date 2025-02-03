Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life-saving Plates at Fort Liberty

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne come to the 406th Army Field Support Battalion, Fort Liberty, NC, Clothing Issue Facility, to receive their Organizational Clothing Individual Equipment (OCIE). This includes Enhanced Small Arms Plates (ESAPI). The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team procures these life-saving plates that are designed to protect the U.S. military from ballistic threats. Photo taken January 29, 2025 by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 13:30
    Photo ID: 8861317
    VIRIN: 250129-D-LU733-6902
    Resolution: 2300x3066
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life-saving Plates at Fort Liberty, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

