Life-saving Plates at Fort Liberty

Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne come to the 406th Army Field Support Battalion, Fort Liberty, NC, Clothing Issue Facility, to receive their Organizational Clothing Individual Equipment (OCIE). This includes Enhanced Small Arms Plates (ESAPI). The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team procures these life-saving plates that are designed to protect the U.S. military from ballistic threats. Photo taken January 29, 2025 by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.