    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SD Pete Hegseth Hosts DoD Town Hall [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SD Pete Hegseth Hosts DoD Town Hall

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a town hall meeting for Department of Defense personnel at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 7, 2025. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 13:16
    Photo ID: 8861291
    VIRIN: 250207-D-FN350-1318
    Resolution: 7212x4808
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Pete Hegseth Hosts DoD Town Hall [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    SD
    SECDEF
    D.C.
    Pete Hegseth

