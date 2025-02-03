U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander visits USS St. Louis and Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (February 5, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, left, and Commander, Navy Region Southeast Rear Adm. John Hewitt tour Naval Station Guantanamo Bay staff facilities February 5, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Public Affairs)