    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander visits USS St. Louis and Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Sailors [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander visits USS St. Louis and Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Sailors

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.05.2025

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (February 5, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello meets with Sailors attached to Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Saint Louis (LCS 19) aboard the ship during their support of Operation Southern Guard at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, February 5, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Public Affairs)

    Navy Leaders Observe Joint Task Force Southern Guard Operations

