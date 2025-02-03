U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander visits USS St. Louis and Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Sailors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (February 5, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet Commander Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello meets with Sailors attached to Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Saint Louis (LCS 19) aboard the ship during their support of Operation Southern Guard at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, February 5, 2025. At the direction of the President of the United States to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense, U.S. military service members are supporting removal operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Public Affairs)