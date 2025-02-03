Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSASP Security Forces Arrest 'Suspect'

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    NSASP Security Forces arrest a role-playing gate runner during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025 at NSF Dahlgren. CS-SC25 security drills continue through Feb. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by YN2 Rachel Cervantes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:05
    Photo ID: 8860815
    VIRIN: 250205-N-CE356-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1715
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Force Protection
    Security Forces
    Training
    NSF Dahlgren
    Naval Support Activity South Potomac
    NSASP
    CS-SC25
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2025

