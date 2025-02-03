Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s ICE program: using community feedback to improve services, operations, QOL

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s ICE program: using community feedback to improve services, operations, QOL

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) program allows customers to provide direct feedback about their experiences with garrison services, helping leaders improve the overall quality of services the garrison provides.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 08:51
    Photo ID: 8860759
    VIRIN: 250207-A-JM046-8027
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 389.77 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s ICE program: using community feedback to improve services, operations, QOL, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz&rsquo;s ICE program: using community feedback to improve services, operations, QOL

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICE
    feedback
    Target_news_europe
    customerservice
    ICEcomments

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download