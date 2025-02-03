Hurricane Helene Recovery: Leaners, Hangers, and Stump Removal Candler County, Georgia.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors cut down hangers from trees and leaning trees that pose a public safety concern Candler County, Georgia on February 4, 2025.
USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
