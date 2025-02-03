Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Leaners, Hangers, and Stump Removal Candler County, Georgia. [Image 2 of 12]

    Hurricane Helene Recovery: Leaners, Hangers, and Stump Removal Candler County, Georgia.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors cut down hangers from trees and leaning trees that pose a public safety concern Candler County, Georgia on February 4, 2025.

    USACE is working with local, state and federal agencies to remove vegetative debris from ten Georgia Counties affected by Hurricane Helene: Ben Hill, Brooks, Candler, Dodge, Jenkins, Laurens, Lowndes, McIntosh, Montgomery and Screven. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 07:30
    Photo ID: 8860640
    VIRIN: 250204-A-ZT698-1139
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.21 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Recovery: Leaners, Hangers, and Stump Removal Candler County, Georgia. [Image 12 of 12], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    USACE
    debris removal
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24

