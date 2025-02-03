Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay February CPOLDC Graduation [Image 12 of 12]

    NSA Souda Bay February CPOLDC Graduation

    GREECE

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 7, 2025) Chief Master-at-Arms Glenn Slaughter, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Chief Petty Officer Leader Development Course (CPOLDC) certificate of completion from Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, after completing the five-day course on Feb. 7, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay February CPOLDC Graduation [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

