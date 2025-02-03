NSA Souda Bay February CPOLDC Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 7, 2025) Chief Master-at-Arms Glenn Slaughter, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Chief Petty Officer Leader Development Course (CPOLDC) certificate of completion from Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, after completing the five-day course on Feb. 7, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)