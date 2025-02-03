Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBR Training aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 6]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250206-N-WJ234-1137 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a Chemical Biological Radiological (CBR) drill in the ship’s decontamination chamber, Feb. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 06:03
    Photo ID: 8860581
    VIRIN: 250206-N-WJ234-1137
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    flight deck
    CBR
    USS America (LHA 6)

