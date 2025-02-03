Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB works council deputy chairman retires on Army’s 250th birthday year

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    405th AFSB works council deputy chairman retires on Army’s 250th birthday year

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    James “Mac” McGinnis, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s deputy to the commander, presents the U.S. Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Manfred Müller at a works council meeting Jan. 30 in Ansbach, Germany. Müller, a German host nation employee and the deputy chairman of the district works council, retired Jan. 31 after serving more than 33 years with the Army. He said it’s unique and special to retire on the Army’s 250th birthday celebration year. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 05:44
    Photo ID: 8860566
    VIRIN: 250207-A-A4479-7701
    Resolution: 1497x1463
    Size: 294.25 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB works council deputy chairman retires on Army’s 250th birthday year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB works council deputy chairman retires on Army&rsquo;s 250th birthday year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download