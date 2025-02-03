405th AFSB works council deputy chairman retires on Army’s 250th birthday year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James “Mac” McGinnis, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s deputy to the commander, presents the U.S. Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Manfred Müller at a works council meeting Jan. 30 in Ansbach, Germany. Müller, a German host nation employee and the deputy chairman of the district works council, retired Jan. 31 after serving more than 33 years with the Army. He said it’s unique and special to retire on the Army’s 250th birthday celebration year. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)