Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250206-N-WJ234-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), participate in an aviation firefighting drill in the ship’s hangar bay, Feb. 6. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 8860560
    VIRIN: 250206-N-WJ234-1047
    Resolution: 2784x1736
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 6 of 6], by SN Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Aviation Firefighting Drill aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hangar Bay
    Firefighting
    Aviation drill
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download