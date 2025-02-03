Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tour aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250115-N-QR506-1084 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2025) Office of Naval Research civilians from various global branch offices visit the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Jan 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    This work, Tour aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

