Tour aboard USS America (LHA 6)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250115-N-QR506-1011 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 15, 2025) Office of Naval Research civilians from various global branch offices visit the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), observe the ship’s flight deck from primary flight control, Jan 15. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)