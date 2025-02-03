Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers perform checks on a M1A2 Tank in preparation for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 7th Army Training Command-hosted USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge held at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, held Feb. 7-20, will test competitor’s marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while engaging in teambuilding competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 03:13
    Photo ID: 8860477
    VIRIN: 250206-A-IC819-2005
    Resolution: 7919x5279
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge [Image 7 of 7], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge
    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    UITC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download