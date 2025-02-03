2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion Black Hawk Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 2-2 General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 2nd Infantry Division, Eighth Army, perform maintenance on their UH-60 Black Hawk before Deck Landing Qualification (DLQ) training with the Republic of Korea Navy at Jinhae Naval Airfield, Jinhae-gu, Changwon-si, Republic of Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. The training prepares and qualifies helicopter pilots for deck landing operations on naval vessels and ensures the unit stays mission ready. (U.S. Army photo by KATUSA Pfc. Hyung Ju Lee)